S.Korean stocks rise as investors shrug off latest trade worries

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Monday on better-than-expected China data and as investors shrugged off news that Washington was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** President Donald Trump’s administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions.

** It seems like investors saw the news from the United States as a tactic to hold a dominant position in the trade talks with China (rather than a real threat), said Ryoo Yong-seok, an analyst at KB Securities.

** China’s September factory activity survey, slightly higher than market consensus, was also positive for domestic markets, Ryoo added.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics closed up 1.34% after the company said it has secured a deal to provide 5G equipment for Japan’s KDDI.

** As a demand for 5G mobile network increases, Samsung Electronics is expected to win more orders, particularly with its rival Huawei Technologies under pressure of U.S. sanctions, said Lee Chang-min, an analyst at KB Securities.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended up 13.12 points, or 0.64%, at 2,063.05.

** The benchmark index gained 4.84% for the month, erasing some of its losses in July and August. However, the index shrank 3.17% on a quarterly basis, posting a second consecutive quarter of losses.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 1.0 billion won ($835,631.32) worth of shares on the main board on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,196.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.31% higher than its previous close at 1,199.9.

** The currency gained 1.25% from a month ago, but extended its losses to a fourth straight quarter with a 3.47% drop during July-September period.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,196.7 per U.S. dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.6 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02%, after U.S. stocks declined on Friday. Japanese stocks fell 0.56%.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.08% so far this year, and gained 6.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 318.65 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 349.

** The won has lost 6.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.84, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.289%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.440%.

($1 = 1,196.7000 won)