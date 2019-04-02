S.Korean stocks rise for 3rd session as risk appetite improves

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index gained for a third consecutive session on Tuesday on positive manufacturing data from the world’s top two economies. The won weakened, and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI index rose 8.90 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,177.18. ** Shares in Samsung BioLogics soared 6.6 percent after the firm signed a contract with U.S. biotechnology company Cytodyn.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 276.2 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,136.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24 percent lower than its previous close at 1,133.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,135.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,135.6 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks rose . Japanese stocks fell 0.02 percent. ** The KOSPI has risen 6.67 percent so far this year, and fell 1.3 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 250.94 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 432. ** The won has lost 1.8 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 109.65, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 1.709 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield declined by 0.5 basis points to 1.859 percent. (Reporting by Yuna Park; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)