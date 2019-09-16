S.Korean stocks rise for 7th straight session; refiners, shipbuilders shine

* KOSPI climbs, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose to seven-week peak on Monday as refineries and shipbuilders rallied on oil price surge, though a fall in memory chip stocks limited the gains. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 13.02 points, or 0.64%, at 2,062.22, marking a seventh consecutive session of gains.

** Shares of South Korean refineries and shipbuilders firmed as oil prices surged to six-month highs on fears over supply disruptions following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities on Saturday.

** SK Innovation and S-Oil ended up 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively, while Samsung Heavy Industries added 3.6%.

** Investors’ appetite for risk assets was also supported by European Central Bank’s stimulus pledge and signs of improvement Sino-U.S. trade relations.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 251.7 billion won ($212.79 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,183.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.67% higher than its previous close at 1,191.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,182.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,180.9 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.38%, after U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.04% so far this year, and gained 0.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 480.87 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 649.

** The won has lost 5.7% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.32 points to 110.48, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.54%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.2 basis points to 1.330%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 12.1 basis points to 1.517%.