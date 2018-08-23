S.Korean stocks rise in line with Chinese markets, won skids

* KOSPI index climbs, foreigners buy

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index advanced on Thursday, tracking Chinese markets, even though fresh U.S.-China tariffs weighed on the market. The Korean won fell in line with the Chinese yuan, while bond yields rose slightly.

** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.00 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,282.33, as foreigners bought South Korean shares. ** Internet giant Naver closed 3.4 percent higher after the company said it would increase its stake to 100 percent in its France-based affiliated company, in a bid to boost its presence in the European markets. ** Stocks with China exposure jumped after a local media outlet reported China allowed some Chinese tour agencies based in Shanghai to sell South Korea tour packages. Companies engaged in duty-free business Shinsegae and Hotel Shilla soared 9.15 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. Cosmetic companies also ended higher. ** The won was quoted at 1,121.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.22 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,118.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.29 per U.S. dollar, down 0.41 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,103.5 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.22 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and down by 0.91 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 331,969,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 386. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 92,752 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.15 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 108.66. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.974 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.96 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)