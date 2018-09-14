S.Korean stocks rise led by chip shares, won tick up

* KOSPI index advances, foreigners buy

* Korean won leaps versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won ended up on Friday, thanks to chipmakers which jumped tracking U.S. tech shares. Bond yields also rose. ** The KOSPI ended up 32.02 points, or 1.40 percent, at 2,318.25, marking the biggest gain since early March. The benchmark index was up 1.6 percent on a weekly basis, rebounding from last week.

** Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, top two KOSPI stocks, added 4.1 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, erasing their losses after investment banks issued murky outlook of chip industry. The sub-index for electric and electronics jumped 3.7 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.52 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,122.4. For the week, the won gained 0.56 percent. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.62 per U.S. dollar, up 0.29 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,099.5 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.22 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.2 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.3 percent so far this year, and up by 0.90 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 283,774,000 and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 525. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 152,788 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.71 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 108.78. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.957 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.92 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)