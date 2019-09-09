S.Korean stocks rise on China's liquidity boost

* KOSPI gains for 4th straight session, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed on Monday, as investors expected China’s latest policy easing measure would support Seoul’s exports to its biggest trade partner. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** China’s central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the third time this year, releasing 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity to shore up the flagging economy.

** China’s stimulus measures are expected to boost its domestic consumption and likely to help South Korea’s exports to China, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended up 10.42 points, or 0.52%, at 2,019.55, rising for the fourth straight session.

** Hyundai Glovis, the logistics arm of Hyundai Motor Group, closed down 1.6% after its car carrier listed off Georgia, in the United States. Shares of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors also slipped 0.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 231.3 billion won ($193.75 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,193.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.33% higher than its previous close at 1,196.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.2 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.22%, after U.S. stocks gained . Japanese stocks rose 0.56%.

** The KOSPI has fallen 1.05% so far this year, and lost 3.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 503.25 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 320.

** The won has lost 6.5% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 110.90, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.54%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 1.236%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 1.356%. ($1 = 1,193.8300 won)