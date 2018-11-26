S.Korean stocks rise on gains in chemicals, airlines; won inches up

* KOSPI index marks biggest gain since Nov 2; foreigners sell

* Korean won edges up vs dollar

* South Korea bond yields remain steady

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index jumped on Monday, boosted by gains in chemical and airline stocks on oil rout. The Korean won edged up, while bond yields were nearly unchanged.

** At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI closed up 25.55 points, or 1.24 percent, at 2,083.03, marking its biggest daily gain since Nov. 2.

** An oil price slump buoyed airline shares including T’Way Air Co Ltd, JejuAir Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc. The chemical sub-index added 1.5 percent. Korea Electric Power Corp shares ended 6.2 percent higher.

** Railway-related firms, Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and Hyundai Rotem Co , soared after the South Korean government secured U.N. sanctions exception for an inter-Korean railway survey.

** The won was quoted at 1,128.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,130.5.

** Investors took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision and the U.S.-China summit, according to Mirae Asset Daewoo report.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.87 per U.S. dollar, up 0.32 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.1 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.64 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.76 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 16.6 percent so far this year, and down by 4.83 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 231,575,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 631.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 37,946 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 5.86 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar hit on April 2 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.9.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.916 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.91 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)