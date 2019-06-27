S.Korean stocks rise on trade truce expectations; chipmakers lead

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed higher on Thursday on expectations of a U.S.-China trade truce, while chipmakers extended their rally after Micron Technology saw a recovery in demand. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The United States and China have agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute ahead of a meeting between leaders of the two nations at the G20 summit this weekend, the South China Morning Post reported.

** U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka at 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Saturday, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday. The bilateral meeting in Japan aims at heading off a ratcheting up of U.S. tariffs on imports of consumer and other goods from China.

** Trump said a trade deal with Chinese President Xi was possible this weekend but he is prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports if the two countries continue to disagree.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI index closed up 12.49 points or 0.59% at 2,134.34.

** In addition to expectations of a truce, chip shares extended their gains on Micron’s move to cut its output, said Kim Ye-eun, an analyst at IBK Securities. Amid the persisting caution on the G20 summit, Trump’s remarks provided positive impact, Kim added.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix extended their gains after Micron saw a recovery in demand and said it would reduce its output by 10% to prop up chip prices.

** South Korea’s Woongjin Group said it would sell a 25.08% stake in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 billion won ($1.6 million). Woongjin shares closed down 15%, while Woongjin Thinkbig gains 5.8%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 155.8 billion won ($134.62 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,158.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,156.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,157.5 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,156.1 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.76%, after U.S. stocks were mixed . Japanese stocks rose 1.19%.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.57% so far this year, and gained 1.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 636.96 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 382.

** The won has lost 3.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 110.33, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 1.494%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 1.616%. ($1 = 1,157.3200 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by)