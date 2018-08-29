S.Korean stocks rise on U.S.-Mexico trade deal, won steady

* KOSPI index climbs, foreigners buy

* Korean won edges down versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

* For the midday report, please click

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose slightly on Wednesday on positive sentiment about the U.S.-Mexico trade deal, but concerns over the Sino-U.S. tariff war capped gains. The Korean won was flat while bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 5.91 points or 0.26 percent at 2,309.03. ** Dongkuk Steel Mill ended 15 percent higher on expectations of rising demand for steel plate.

** Shares of Woongjin added 14.4 percent as the company seeks to take over Coway, in cooperation with local private equity firm Stic Investment. ** Remarks by the U.S. Defense Secretary hit South Korean construction stocks exposed to the North, such as Namkwang Engineering & Construction and Bumyang Construction , which lost 2.9 percent each. ** The won was quoted at 1,110.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,110. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,110.68 per U.S. dollar, down 0.31 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,094.65 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.15 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up by 0.05 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 252,045,000 shares and, of the total 898 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 423. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 120,624 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.16 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 108.77. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.949 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.97 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)