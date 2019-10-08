S.Korean stocks rise over 1% on Samsung's profit outlook; trade talks eyed

* KOSPI rises 1.2%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed on Tuesday, boosted by Samsung Electronics after it forecast better-than-expected profit, easing fears over the country’s exports, ahead of high-level Sino-U.S. trade talks. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators on Monday launched two days of talks aimed at paving the way later this week for the first minister-level negotiations in months.

** Even though chances of a trade deal are slim, both sides are unlikely to pour cold water on the negotiation, said Kim Young-hwan, an analyst at KB Securities.

** A 2.4% rise in Samsung Electronics shares lifted the broader market. The South Korean tech giant flagged slightly better than expected third-quarter profit, boosting sentiment across other exporters.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended up 24.52 points, or 1.21%, at 2,046.25, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since Aug. 30.

** Hanwha AeroSpace closed 4.4% firmer on bets that its security camera making unit, Hanwha Techwin, would see higher sales in the United States after Washington blacklisted Chinese surveillance camera makers.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 46.0 billion won ($38.55 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,193.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.29% higher than its previous close at 1,196.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.2 per U.S. dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,191.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.73%, after U.S. stocks sagged . Japanese stocks rose 0.99%.

** The KOSPI has risen 0.26% so far this year, and gained 2.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 431.41 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 530.

** The won has lost 6.5% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 110.94, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 1.259%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.0 basis points to 1.430%.

** South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Markets will resume trade at normal hours on Thursday, Oct. 10. ($1 = 1,193.2300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni)