S.Korean stocks rises for 12th straight session; won gains 0.6 pct

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index climbed on Monday for the 12th consecutive session as risk appetite rose after brisk first-quarter earning of U.S. firms. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also gained. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI rose 9.43 points, or 0.42 percent to 2,242.88 points, reaching the highest level since Oct. 10 last year. ** Airline shares led gains; Asiana Airlines’ top shareholder said it will sell its entire stake of the airline. The announcement sent shares of its affiliates jumping 30 percent in expectation of resolving their liquidity crisis. ** State-owned Saudi Aramco has agreed to buy a 1.4 trillion won ($1.24 billion) stake in South Korean oil refiner Hyundai Oilbank, the refiner’s top shareholder said. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 180.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,133.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.56 percent higher than its previous close at 1,139.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.7 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.7 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.36 percent, after U.S. stocks closed higher. Japanese stocks rose 1.37 percent.

** The KOSPI has risen 9.89 percent so far this year, and rose 1.7 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 397.92 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 472.

** The won has lost 1.5 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 points to 109.41, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.760 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.927 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)