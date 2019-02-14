S.Korean stocks roar back on strong Chinese trade data

* KOSPI index turns higher, foreigners sell

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields fall

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index roared back on Thursday, erasing its early losses, driven by solid trade figures from neighbouring China. The Korean won and bond yields fell.

** The major index closed up 24.37 points or 1.11 percent at 2,225.85, climbing for a fourth straight session.

** In early trading, KOSPI retreated on institutions’ sell-off but it began to tick up following the bullish trade data from China, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. ** China’s January dollar-denominated exports rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports dropped 1.5 percent, both beating analysts’ expectations, official data showed on Thursday.

** While U.S.-China trade talks are in focus, U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a 60-day extension on the March 1 deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese imports, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

** The biggest KOSPI stock, Samsung Electronics, added 2.8 percent, reaching its highest level since Sept. 27, last year.

** The won was quoted at 1,125.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.3 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,121.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.34 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.5 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.02 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 7.9 percent so far this year, and up by 8.55 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 553.21 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 445. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 51.07 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.08 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan. 31 and the low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.28. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.799 percent, lower than 1.802 percent last quoted on the previous session. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)