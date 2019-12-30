S.Korean stocks sag as foreigners book profits; up 7.7% for 2019

* KOSPI drops, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won hits highest since Nov. 8

* Benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday as foreign investors booked profits in electronic stocks after a recent rally, and before the markets enter the two-day holiday. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI ended up 6.54 points, or 0.30%, at 2,197.67.

** For the year, the benchmark index gained 7.7%. The index added 5.3% in December.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 328.4 billion won ($283.95 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The index slipped due to foreigners’ profit-booking in electronic sector after those stocks rose sharply and as investors achieved the right to get dividend, said NH Investment & Securities’ analyst Noh Dong-kil.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , the two largest electronics stocks, sagged 1.2% and 2%, respectively.

** South Korean financial markets will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the New Year. Markets will resume trade on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, but will open at 0100 GMT, an hour later than usual.

** The won was quoted at 1,156.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.44% higher than its previous close at 1,161.5. In early trade, the currency marked intraday high since Nov. 8 versus the dollar.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,156.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,155.4 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07%. Japanese stocks fell 0.76%.

** The KOSPI has gained 3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 410.03 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 467.

** The won has lost 3.5% against the dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.54, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.360% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.687%. ($1 = 1,156.5600 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)