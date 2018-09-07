S.Korean stocks sag led by chipmakers, won climbs

* KOSPI index falls; foreign net selling at 5-yr high

* South Korea bond yields up

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index tumbled on Friday, in line with Asian peers, on worries of escalation in trade tensions. The won gained and bond yields rose. ** At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.03 points or 0.26 percent at 2,281.58. The benchmark index, which snapped two consecutive weeks of gains, is down 1.8 percent on week. ** Samsung Electronics lost 2.6 percent and SK Hynix fell 2.7 percent mainly on foreign selling. The leading KOSPI stocks fell tracking U.S. chipmakers over concerns about looming end of the chip super-cycle.

** Net selling by foreign investors in South Korean shares stood at 773.3 billion won ($688.85 million), as per preliminary data of the Korea Exchange, the biggest since June 21, 2013. ** Amid Elliot’s demand for Hyundai Motor Group restructuring, Hyundai Motor ended 0.8 percent lower, while Hyundai Mobis gained 2.4 percent. Hyundai Glovis added 5.1 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,122.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,124. For the week, the won lost 0.8 percent. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,122.49 per U.S. dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,104.75 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.30 percent after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.8 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.3 percent so far this year, and is up 0.64 percent in the last 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 351,583,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 476. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.26 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 108.91. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.922 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.91 percent.

** South Korean finance ministry said it will sell 600 billion won worth of 50-year treasury bonds through an auction on Sept. 12. ($1 = 1,122.5900 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)