S.Korean stocks see best day in over a week on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor boost

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded to end higher on Tuesday, marking its sharpest gain since Jan. 8, boosted by shares of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, and upbeat Chinese data from Monday.

** Both the won and the benchmark bond yield gained.

** The benchmark index KOSPI closed up 78.73 points, or 2.61%, at 3,092.66.

** A 11.2% gain in auto stocks was the biggest boost, with the country’s largest carmaker Hyundai Motor surging as much as 8.5%.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics also jumped as much as 3.5%, recovering from its sharpest decline in five months on Monday after its group leader was sentenced to a 30-month jail term.

** Other heavyweights such as battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI added 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

** KOSPI rebounded with auto sector widening gains, while hopes for a large-scale stimulus ahead of the Senate testimony of U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen added to the sentiment, said Kiwoom Securities’ analyst Seo Sang-young.

** Meanwhile, China’s fourth-quarter GDP data on Monday confirmed its economy is expected to maintain resilient growth that could help underpin growth in the region.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 412.5 billion won ($373.89 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,102.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.09%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,103.1 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,102.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.58.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 0.976%.