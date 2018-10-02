S.Korean stocks see worst day in 7 weeks on U.S.-China tension; won falls

* KOSPI index falls over 1 pct as foreigners sell

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index tracked Asian peers lower on Tuesday, with investor sentiment taking a hit as China expressed anger after a U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea. The Korean won weakened and bond yields also fell.

** While South Korea’s unemployment rate hit an eight-year high in August as mandatory minimum wages rose, the finance minister warned on Tuesday of the country posting employment losses in September in annual terms, after a small addition of 3,000 jobs in August. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI ended down 29.31 points or 1.25 percent at 2,309.57, marking its biggest percentage loss since August 13. ** South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix closed 1.4 percent and 2.7 percent lower, respectively; analysts expect Samsung Electronics to mark a peak in earnings as a two-year super cycle of tight supply and soaring demand comes to an end. ** The won was quoted at 1,119.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.66 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,111.8, extending loss into a second day. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.7 per U.S. dollar, down 0.53 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,101.7 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.52 percent after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.1 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.2 percent so far this year, and up by 3.54 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 281,425,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 193. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 243,941 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.94 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.37. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.011 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.02 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vyas Mohan)