S.Korean stocks shrink on profit taking, feeble data

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index fell on Friday as investors creamed off profit after four straight sessions of gains, while risk appetite was dented by weak data from the United States and China. The Korean won and bond yields fell.

** The index closed down 29.76 points or 1.34 percent at 2,196.09, after a more than 1 percent rise on Thursday. For the week, it added 0.9 percent, snapping losses a week earlier.

** U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than nine years in December as receipts fell across the board, raising fresh worries about the strength of the world’s top economy. ** China’s factory-gate inflation slowed for a seventh straight month in January to its weakest pace since September 2016, raising concerns the world’s second-biggest economy may see the return of deflation as domestic demand cools. ** Shares of Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Holdings jumped 20.9 percent as its shipbuilding unit Hanjin Heavy agreed with Philippine banks on debt restructuring regarding its shipyard in the Philippines.

** The won was quoted at 1,128.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,125.1. The currency shed 0.4 percent against the dollar on a weekly basis, marking a second straight weekly loss.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.46 per U.S. dollar, down 0.27 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,113.55 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.21 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.13 percent.

** The KOSPI is up around 9.1 percent so far this year, and up by 9.73 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 395.65 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 273. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 178.81 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The U.S dollar has risen 1.36 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on January 31 2019 and low is 1,133.4 on January 21 2019.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 109.35.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.779 percent, lower than 1.795 percent last quoted on the previous session. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)