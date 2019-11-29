S.Korean stocks skid 1.5% on foreign investor selling amid HK unrest

* KOSPI falls to 1-month closing low

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slid 1.5% on Friday as foreign investors sold local equities amid persistent worries about Hong Kong unrest and uncertainty over the prospects of a U.S.-China trade deal. The won and the benchmark bond yield also dropped.

** Hong Kong braced for a fresh round of protests over the weekend as police said they would withdraw from a university on Friday that has been the site of some of the worst clashes between protesters and security forces in nearly six months of unrest.

** Selling by foreigners was the main reason for Friday’s fall, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Hong Kong shares dropped nearly 2%, putting pressure on South Korean shares, he added.

** South Korea’s central bank left interest rates steady even as it trimmed growth and inflation projections, underlining a cautious view on the economy in the face of global risks and cementing market bets for more policy easing next year.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended down 30.63 points, or 1.45%, at 2,087.96, its lowest close in a month.

** The benchmark index fell 0.67% from a week ago, while it was little changed from a month ago.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 450.9 billion won ($382.34 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Foreign investors sold net 1.83 trillion won worth of KOSPI shares this week, the biggest since late August 2015, according to preliminary Refinitiv data.

** The won was quoted at 1,181.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,179.0.

** The currency slipped 0.2% on a weekly basis and 1.5% on the month.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,180.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,177.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.14%, after U.S. stocks were closed overnight. Japanese stocks fell 0.49%.

** The KOSPI has risen 2.30% this year and gained 2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 421.40 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 212.

** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 point to 110.46, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.8 basis points to 1.384% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield declined by 4.2 basis points to 1.627%.