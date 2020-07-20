S.Korean stocks slide on uncertainty over EU, US stimulus

* KOSPI slips, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slipped on Monday as deadlocked talks in Europe over a recovery package to help economies cope with the COVID-19 fallout dented investor sentiment. The Korean won rose, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 2.99 points, or 0.14%, at 2,198.20.

** Investors are also eyeing South Korea’s 20-day export data and second quarter GDP data due this week, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst with DS Investment & Securities.

** EU leaders stood at an impasse on Sunday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chairman of the near-record-length summit urged them to make one last push on “mission impossible”.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 76.1 billion won ($63.26 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,203.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,205.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,203.0 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,202.6.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.23%.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 675.46 million shares. Of the total 901 traded issues, 364 advanced.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 112.20, while the 3-month certificate of deposit rate was quoted at 0.79% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.7 basis points to 0.805% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 0.8 basis points to 1.340%. ($1 = 1,203.0200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)