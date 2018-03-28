S.Korean stocks slide on Wall Street fall; won flat

* KOSPI index falters 1.3 pct, foreigners sell Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar South Korea bond yields down

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday. The Korean won was almost unchanged, while bond yields fell. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 32.77 points, or 1.34 percent, at 2,419.29. The benchmark index was weighed down by losses in U.S. stock markets. South Korea’s market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 2.6 percent, while shares of steelmakers mostly declined with the sub-index for iron, steel and metal down 2.2 percent.

** Auto shares were mixed after a local media report that Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, a key firm within the Hyundai Motor Group, will become a holding company. Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis rose 6.7 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively, while Hyundai Motor lost 1.6 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,070.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,070.3. The currency moved wildly during the session after the United States earlier said that Seoul and Washington had currency side deal when revising the existing trade pact. ** North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to China also affected the won’s movement during the session as it signalled easing tensions within the Korean peninsula. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,070.09 per U.S. dollar, up 0.38 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,058.45 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.33 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.34 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 0.6 percent so far this year, and down by 1.85 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 494,987,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 245. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 254,326 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.35 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 107.69. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.216 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.23 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)