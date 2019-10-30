S.Korean stocks slip ahead of Fed rate decision; trade woes resurface

* KOSPI declines, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate decision, amid worries about a possible delay in U.S.-China trade deal. Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended down 12.42 points, or 0.59%, at 2,080.27.

** An interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing next month as expected but that does not mean the accord is falling apart, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.

** The Fed is expected to deliver a rate cut, but markets were looking to the Fed’s stance on its policy outlook.

** Shares of Amorepacific Corp, South Korea’s top cosmetics maker, rallied after posting its operating profit up 41% to 108 billion won ($92.49 million) in July-September period.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 26.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,168.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.44% lower than its previous close at 1,163.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,168.0 per U.S. dollar, flat from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,166.7 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.32%, after U.S. stocks closed lower . Japanese stocks fell 0.57%.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.92% so far this year, and gained 2.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 410.99 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 263.

** The won has lost 4.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 110.07, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.44%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.485%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.762%. ($1 = 1,167.7600 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)