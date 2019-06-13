S.Korean stocks slip amid increasing volatility; chip giants weigh

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI index fell after a choppy session on Thursday, with increasing volatility in relation to the expiry of the front-end KOSPI futures and options contracts, while chip giants were dragged down by murky industry outlook. The Korean won was almost flat against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed down 6.55 points or 0.31% at 2,102.20.

** Without fresh factors to move markets, foreigners’ position rebalancing on Thursday in relation to the expiry of the front-end KOSPI futures and options contracts prompted their net selling, said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 165.6 billion won ($139.98 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korean chip giants, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, shrank 1.9% and 3.4%, respectively, weighing on broader KOSPI index, after their U.S. counterparts were hit by a gloomy outlook of memory chip industry.

** South Korean battery maker LG Chem closed up 3.6% after the company announced its plan to set up a joint venture with China’s Geely Automobile Holdings to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

** The won was quoted at 1,183.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% lower than its previous close at 1,182.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,181.8 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.66%, after U.S. stocks slipped . Japanese stocks fell 0.46%.

** The KOSPI has risen 3% so far this year, but lost 3.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 539.94 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 527.

** The won has lost 5.7% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.22, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.81%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 1.474%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.608%. ($1 = 1,183.0000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)