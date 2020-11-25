S.Korean stocks slip from record high on profit-taking, snap 5-day rally

* KOSPI snaps five-day rally

* Foreigners net buyers for 15th straight session

* KRW strengthens against USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Wednesday slipped from a record high, ending their five-day rally, as investors booked profits. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended lower by 16.22 points, or 0.62%, at 2,601.54, after rising as high as 0.94% earlier in the session.

** Most heavyweights fell, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix edging down 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

** South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc surged as much as 24.7% to a record high, and its affiliates also soared after the company announced completion of global patient recruitment for Phase-2 trial of its COVID-19 antibody candidate, CT-P59.

** Shares of local refineries SK Innovation and S-Oil jumped as oil prices surged to an eight-month high, while major shipbuilders also gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers for a fifteenth straight session, the longest buying streak since August 2016, purchasing net 134.5 billion won ($121.36 million) worth of KOSPI shares. They have bought over net 7 trillion won over the past 15 sessions.

** “Given the losses from sectors that foreigners gobbled up, investors may book more profits toward the year end,” said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** The won was quoted at 1,108.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,112.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.3 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures for three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.65.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.7 basis points to 0.972%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.8 basis points to 1.628%. ($1 = 1,108.2900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)