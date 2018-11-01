S.Korean stocks slip on persistent trade concerns, won gains

* KOSPI index weakens, foreigners buy

* Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index dropped on Thursday snapping its two-session of gains, as concerns linger over Sino-U.S. trade row. The Korean won rose against dollar in line with Asian currencies, while bond yields rose. ** At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 5.23 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,024.46. ** Gains in Chinese stocks would boost the investor sentiment but the impact will be limited, said Ha In-hwan, an analyst at SK Securities, taking a conservative view on the Sino-U.S. trade spat despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s optimistic remark about trade.

** Celltrion, South Korea’s top drug maker, closed up 4.6 percent after it announced plans to repurchase stocks worth 97.88 billion won ($86.02 million). ** South Korea saw multiple economic figures on Thursday which gave mixed signals about economy — factory activity expanded at a slower pace from previous month, IHS Markit survey showed, while exports data beat estimates. Both data indicated emerging impacts of an intensifying trade war between China and the United States.

** South Korea’s October headline inflation picked up but the core CPI index plunged to nearly 19-year low. ** The won was quoted at 1,138.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,139.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,138.13 per U.S. dollar, up 0.25 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,118.35 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.68 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks weakened 1.06 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 17.7 percent so far this year, and down by 11.09 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 337,911,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 589. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 211,129 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.73 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.73. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.945 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.94 percent. ($1 = 1,137.8200 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)