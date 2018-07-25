S.Korean stocks slip, won edges up on US-EU trade tensions

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell

* Korean won climbs vs U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday amid worries over trade talks between the U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker set later on Wednesday. The Korean won inched higher while bond yields fell. ** At 0633 GMT, the KOSPI was down 7.17 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,273.03. Pharmaceutical firms fell sharply, leading the fall in South Korean market. Samsung BioLogics dropped 5.4 percent, while the sub-index for medical supplies plunged 4.7 percent.

** Shares in major shareholders of South Korea’s SK Engineering & Construction fell after the collapse of a dam it was building in Laos. SK E&C’s No.1 shareholder, SK Holdings Co Ltd, fell 5.1 percent while second-biggest shareholder SK Discovery Co Ltd lost 11.9 percent.

** However, South Korea’s major petrochemical manufacturer LG Chem Ltd jumped on Wednesday after reporting its largest ever quarterly sales of around 7.1 trillion won ($6.31 billion) on Tuesday. LG Chem surges as much as 10 percent to its highest since June 19; also posts biggest percentage gain since Aug 2011. ** The won was quoted at 1,126.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.79 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,135.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.25 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,108.95 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.31 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.46 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.6 percent so far this year, and down by 7.69 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volumes during the session on the KOSPI index was 305,498,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 304. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 172,889 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.52 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.19. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent compared with a previous close of 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.082 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.09 percent. ($1 = 1,124.7500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)