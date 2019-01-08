S.Korean stocks slump on Samsung's earning shock; won falls

* KOSPI index tumbles, foreigners sell

* Korean won falls against USD

* South Korea bond yields down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index tumbled on Tuesday as the country’s largest electronics companies flagged earning shock, chilling investor sentiment. The Korean won fell while bond yields also fell.

** Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd closed down 1.7 percent after it surprised the market on Tuesday with an estimated 29 percent drop in quarterly profit, blaming weak chip demand in a rare commentary issued to “ease confusion” among investors already fretting about a global tech slowdown.

** LG Electronics Inc ended 3.6 percent lower after the company reported its fourth-quarter operating profit, while likely fell 80 percent from the same period a year earlier, far below analyst expectations.

** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI closed down 11.83 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,025.27.

** LG Electronics’ fourth-quarter earnings hovered far below expectations, following that of Samsung Electronics’, which chilled market’s expectations on next week’s earnings season, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd’s stock plunged 27.4 percent after its Philippines unit Subic Shipyard filed for court rehabilitation proceedings.

** Korea Development Bank said in its statement that the slump in global shipping and shipbuilding industry has led Subic Shipyard to file court rehabilitation proceedings, but the unit’s suspension will barely affect the headquarter’s business.

** Dongbu Steel Co Ltd’s stock surged nearly 30 percent for a second session after local media report over its top shareholder Korea Development Bank’s plan on stake sale. Dongbu Steel said on Monday that it has no plan on top shareholder’s stake sale, while it plans to issue new shares to for new investment and transfer of management control.

** South Korean firms related to North Korea rose after reports on North’s leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid preparations for second Kim-Trump summit. Shares of Ananti Inc and Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co Ltd closed up 19.2 percent and 10.0 percent, respectively.

** The won was quoted at 1,124.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.49 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,118.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.74 per U.S. dollar, down 0.63 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,105.85 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.19 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.82 percent.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 390,699,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 370.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 25,791 million won worth of shares.

** The won’s high for the year is 1,114.7 per dollar on January 2 2019 and low is 1,130.05 on January 3 2019.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.29.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.803 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)