S.Korean stocks slump on weak earnings, falling won

* KOSPI index drops almost 0.9 pct, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won hit the lowest since July 11, 2017

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index stumbled nearly 0.9 percent on Wednesday as fragile corporate results and a weakening currency weighed on the market. The Korean won lost 0.8 percent against the dollar, to the lowest since July 2017, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended down 19.46 points or 0.88 percent to 2,201.05 points.

** The index fell sharply after LG Display reported January-march net loss of 132 billion won, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst from Kiwoom Securities. Its shares closed down 6.3 percent as the company flagged weak smartphone sales and OLED costs.

** South Korea’s leading steelmaker POSCO said its first-quarter operating profit slid 19 percent from a year earlier, amid higher costs for raw materials, pushing its shares down by 1 percent.

** Hyundai Motor bucked the trend by closing up 1.8 percent on its better-than-expected net profit for the January-to-March quarter.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 23.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board. Foreigners became net buyers just before the market closing as they shed sell-off in Samsung Electronics stocks, according to Lee Won, an analyst from Bookook Securities.

** The won quoted at 1,150.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.79 percent lower than its previous close at 1,141.8. The currency lost nearly 0.8 percent versus dollar, the sharpest pace since November 9, 2018. ** In offshore trading, the won quoted at 1,150.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.7 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.2 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.30 percent, even as U.S. stocks closed firmer. Japanese stocks fell 0.27 percent.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.84 percent so far this year, and rose 2.9 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 564.83 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 251.

** The won has lost 3.1 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 109.43, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.85 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 1.751 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.916 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Yuna Park; editing by Uttaresh.V)