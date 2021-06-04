S.Korean stocks snap five-day rally, but mark best week in seven

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their best weekly gain in seven, although they snapped a five-session rally on Friday as upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned fears of higher inflation. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI settled down 7.35 points, or 0.23%, at 3,240.08. For the week, the benchmark index gained 1.61%, its sharpest since the five days to April 16.

** Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, as a better-than-expected U.S. unemployment report and private payrolls numbers for May fanned fears of inflation and worries that the Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.72% and 0.39%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver slid 0.37% and 1.38%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 161.7 billion won ($144.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Investors now await U.S. CPI data for May due next week.

** South Korea’s finance minister said the government was considering drafting the second supplementary budget of this year.

** The won ended at 1,116.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.26% lower than its previous close at 1,113.6.

** It edged down 0.09% on a weekly basis, snapping two weeks of gains.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.4, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 110.74.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.171%. ($1 = 1,116.4100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)