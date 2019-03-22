S.Korean stocks steady as institutions book profits; won down

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended flat on Friday due to offtake by institutions for profit taking, following sharp rise of major stocks a day earlier. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended up 2.07 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,186.95 points. For the week, the main index gained 0.50 percent.

** The market is mixed, while institutions took profit from yesterday’s rise in Samsung Electronics shares, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

** The largest KOSPI stock ended up 4.1 percent a day earlier, its biggest rise since November last year.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 245.6 billion won ($217.47 million) worth of shares on the main board, while local institutions were net seller of 305.7 billion won worth of shares.

** The Korea Exchange has suspended trading in shares of Asiana Airlines Inc, after an auditor for South Korea’s second-biggest carrier said it lacked enough information to judge its value. The announcement sent its affiliates stocks plunging, with Asiana IDT closing down 14.2 percent.

** The won was quoted at 1,130.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21 percent lower than its previous close at 1,127.7. The currency added 0.6 percent on weekly basis.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.8 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 percent, after U.S. stocks rose . Japanese stocks rose 0.09 percent.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.15 percent so far this year, and fell 0.8 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 291.43 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 301.

** The won has lost 1.3 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 109.32, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.800 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 1.935 percent. ($1 = 1,129.3500 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)