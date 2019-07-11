S.Korean stocks surge as Fed chief boosts rate cut expectations

* KOSPI index rises 1%, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares soared on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for a rate cut later this month, while leading chipmakers extended a rally in Seoul. The won gained 0.7%, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI stock index closed up 21.80 points, or 1.06%, at 2,080.58.

** Powell confirmed that the U.S. economy was still under threat from disappointing factory activity, tame inflation and a simmering trade war, saying the central bank stands ready to “act as appropriate.”

** Following Powell’s remarks on Wednesday, investors are almost certain of a rate cut by the U.S. central bank, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. Bargain hunting by foreigners lifted chipmakers, he added.

** Shares in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix closed up 1.4% and 3.6%, respectively, on expectations that Japan’s export curbs may ease a supply glut of South Korean memory chips.

** Still, the dispute between South Korea and Japan over wartime forced labour would affect South Korea’s economic growth, said Shaun Roache, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

** South Korea’s ruling party also announced that up to about 300 billion won ($254.8 million) would be included in a supplementary budget bill to cope with the export restrictions.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 362.7 billion won ($309.54 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,173.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.69% higher than its previous close at 1,181.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,173.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.4 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.72%, after U.S. stocks touched new highs. Japanese stocks rose 0.51%.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.98% so far this year, and gained 0.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 365.11 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 644.

** The won has lost 4.9% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 110.54, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.417%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.545%. ($1 = 1,173.3700 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)