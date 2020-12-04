S.Korean stocks touch record high on Samsung Elec, SK Hynix boost

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares extended their rally on Friday to touch a record high on Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surge and foreign buying, despite the virus spurt at home. The won closed at its strongest since June 2018, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 35.23 points, or 1.31%, at 2,731.45, extending gains to a fourth straight day.

** Shares in the world’s two largest memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged as much as 3.4% and 7.2%, respectively, to their record highs, after rival Micron Technology’s facility in Taiwan faced power outage and on continued optimistic sectoral outlook.

** South Korean drugmaker Celltrion jumped as much as 9.8% to a record high of 385,500 won.

** Naver, the country’s biggest search engine operator, and Kakao Corp, South Korea’s top mobile messenger provider, surged as spiking coronavirus infections at home boosted demand for contactless services.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 765.5 billion won ($707.70 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea’s capital Seoul will require most establishments to close at 9 p.m. each day, acting Seoul mayor Seo Jeong-hyup told a briefing on Friday, as the country reported 629 new cases on Friday, the most since the first wave of infections in the country peaked in late February.

** The won ended at 1,082.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.38% higher than its previous close, the sharpest daily gain since March, and the strongest close since June 2018.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,081.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,081.6.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 0.964%. ($1 = 1,081.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)