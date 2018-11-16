S.Korean stocks trim gains amid Brexit uncertainty

* KOSPI index inches higher, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed marginally higher on Friday, trimming the session’s early gains, amid uncertainty over Britain’s planned exit from the European Union. The Korean won was steady against dollar, while bond yields rose. ** At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI closed up 4.34 points or 0.21 percent at 2,092.40. On a weekly basis, the main index climbed 0.2 percent. ** There has been chain of favourable reports on Sino-U.S. trade conflict, but the index’s increase has been limited by Brexit uncertainty, which has also boosted the dollar, said Noh Dong-kil of Shinhan Investment.

** Firms related to Korean Air Lines’s parent company, Hanjin Group, closed higher as a private equity fund’s acquisition of its stake brought cheer to investors, boosting hopes of better corporate governance. Hanjin Transportation and Hanjin Kal added 21 percent and 14.6 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,129.2. For a week, the won inched up 0.06 percent. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.72 per U.S. dollar, down 0.16 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.25 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.08 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.57 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.4 percent so far this year, and down by 9.59 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 294,132,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 564. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 20,796 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 5.85 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.72. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.951 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.94 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)