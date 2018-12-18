S.Korean stocks wobble on global growth concerns; won gains

* KOSPI index slides, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index dipped on Tuesday as deepening concerns over a slowing global economy sent Wall Street tumbling overnight. The Korean won rose ahead of the U.S. central bank monetary decision while bond yields fell.

** Wall Street’s major indexes slid more than 2 percent overnight, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at its lowest in 14 months, on concerns about slowing economic growth ahead of a highly anticipated decision from the Federal Reserve this week on the course of U.S. interest-rate hikes.

** Two days before the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for a fourth time this year, U.S. President Donald Trump and his top trade adviser on Monday ratcheted up their criticism of the central bank’s monetary tightening.

** Investors have bet heavily that the U.S. central bank will raise rates at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Many economists also see the Fed increasing rates next year, although at a slower pace.

** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.98 points or 0.43 percent at 2,062.11.

** Shares of hydrogen-powered car parts companies surged after South Korea unveiled a policy package to provide financial support worth over 3.5 trillion won ($3.10 billion) in car parts makers industry while encouraging the use of electric cars. It plans to expand the budget for subsidies on electric and hydrogen vehicles next year, which can apply to 42,000 electric cars from the current level of 26,500, the government added. Shares of PungkukAlcholnd jumped 29.7 percent while Inzi Controls Co Ltd and Neuros Co Ltd rose 18.4 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively.

** The won was quoted at 1,129.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,131.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.31 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,108.9 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.76 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with big losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.82 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 16.1 percent so far this year, and down by 0.28 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 423,880,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 294.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 170,870 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 5.9 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 109.13.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.788 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.80 percent. ($1 = 1,129.7000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)