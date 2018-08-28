S.Korean stocks, won climb; U.S.-Mexico trade deal cheers sentiment

* KOSPI index inches up, foreigners buy

SEOUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won rose on Tuesday as the United States and Mexico agreed to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), cheering investor sentiment. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.82 points or 0.17 percent at 2,303.12. While the U.S.-Mexico NAFTA deal boosted auto stocks in the U.S., South Korean automaker and their suppliers rose. Kia Motors, which has a plant in Mexico, closed up 1.6 percent, while Hyundai Wia, which has production facilities in Mexico, climbed as much as 7.6 pct. ** The won was quoted at 1,110 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34 percent firmer than its previous close of 1,113.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,109.49 per U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being traded at 1,093.35 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.29 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.06 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.8 percent so far this year, and up by 0.50 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 273,217,000 shares and, of the total 898 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 464. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 142,547 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.04 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 108.7. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.965 percent, barely changed from the previous day’s 1.97 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)