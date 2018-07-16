S.Korean stocks, won drop on China economy slowdown

* KOSPI index edges lower, foreigners sell

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the Korean won weakened on Monday after the release of Chinese data showed a slowdown in the economy. South Korean bond yields also fell. ** At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.91 points or 0.39 percent at 2,301.99.

** South Korean nitrile rubber exporters tumbled after China’s Ministry of Commerce said it would impose temporary anti-dumping measures on nitrile rubber from South Korea and Japan from July 16. Shares of the two companies named in the case, Kumho Petro Chemical Co Ltd and LG Chem , fell as much as 6.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

** Shares of GS Retail Co Ltd and BGF Retail Co Ltd edged down 10.7 percent and 7.8 percent each after the country’s Minimum Wage Commission said it would raise minimum wages by 10.9 pct for 2019, which is 8,350 won ($7.40) an hour. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.5 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,123.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.31 per U.S. dollar, up 0.06 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,112.25 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.50 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks were closed due to national holiday. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.3 percent so far this year, and down by 4.07 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 293,258,000 shares and, of the total 891 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 319. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 24,390 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.81 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and the low is 1,133.98 on July 13, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 108.19. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.087 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.11 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)