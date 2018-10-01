S.Korean stocks, won drop on foreign selling; bond yields inch up

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index fell on Monday, amid muted broader Asian peers, as foreign investors trimmed their equity exposure. The Korean won fell modestly while bond yields inched up. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 4.19 points or 0.18 percent at 2,338.88 while junior KOSPI was down 0.7 percent to 816.53.

** South Korea’s top three entertainment companies rose as investors bet on K-pop gaining further global popularity, with JYP Entertainment hitting a new high.

** Shares of South Korean companies exposed to China were up on Chinese National Day holiday, as more Chinese tourists are expected to flock to Seoul. ** South Korea’s exports were seen robust down the road, even though they fell 8.2 percent, the sharpest in over two years, due to fewer working days. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.22 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,109.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.52 per U.S. dollar, down 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,094.9 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.29 percent after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.52 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.0 percent so far this year, and up by 4.21 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 272,609,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 352. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 60,929 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.23 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 108.32. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.02 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.01 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)