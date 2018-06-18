S.Korean stocks, won drop on U.S.-China trade spat

* Korean won hits weakest since Nov 2017

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won fell on Monday amid fears of an escalating U.S.-China trade spat after Washington set hefty tariffs on some Chinese goods. Bond yields also fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 27.71 points, or 1.15 percent, at 2,376.33. As trade tensions between the United States and China may potentially reduce demand for South Korean chips, market heavyweight Samsung Electronics dropped 2.2 percent to its lowest since a 50:1 stock split in May. SK Hynix, the nation’s second biggest chipmaker, fell 3.5 percent. Steelmaker Posco also declined 2.5 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,104.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.64 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,097.7, extending losses into a fourth session to hit a seven-month closing low. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,104.35 per U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,087.5 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.43 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.75 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.6 percent so far this year, and down by 3.55 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 558,942,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 172. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 285,752 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 3.56 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,106.2 on June 18, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 108.06. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.176 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.19 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)