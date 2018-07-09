S.Korean stocks, won edge higher on favourable U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI index up, foreigners sell

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won gained on Monday as U.S. jobs data released on Friday eased concerns on faster rate increases by the Federal Reserve. South Korean bond yields also rose. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 12.93 points or 0.57 percent at 2,285.80. Tech giant Samsung Electronics soared as much as 2.7 percent, reaching its highest intraday level since July 5, while the sub-index for electric and electronics rose 1.8 percent. ** South Korea’s steel manufacturers tumbled as EU countries voted on Thursday in favour of provisional measures proposed by the European Commission to curb steel imports into the bloc, following a U.S. decision to slap tariffs on EU steel and aluminium. The sub-index for iron, steel and metals tumbled 2.4 percent while Posco and Hyundai Steel closed 2.4 percent and 4.6 percent lower, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,112.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.33 percent firmer, marking its highest close since June 22. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.05 per U.S. dollar, up 0.33 percent, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,096.05 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.34 percent after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.21 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year and is down 8.05 percent in the last 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume on the KOSPI index was 349,047,000 shares and of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 331. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 59,088 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.19 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 108.13. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.107 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.11 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vyas Mohan)