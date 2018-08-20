S.Korean stocks, won edge up on optimism over U.S.-China talks

* KOSPI index inches up, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won edged higher on Monday as proposed trade talks between the United States and China improved investor sentiment. Korean bond yields fell. ** The KOSPI closed up 0.83 points or 0.04 percent at 2,247.88.

** South Korean shipbuilders jumped after an industry report noted rising prices of liquefied natural gas tankers that are set to benefit the country’s shipbuilders. Shares of Hyundai Heavy Industries soared 9.2 percent, while those of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries jumped 9 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,123.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,124.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,122.49 per U.S. dollar, down 0.27 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,105.6 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.74 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.32 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 8.9 percent so far this year, and down by 0.47 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 267,246,000 shares and, of the total 898 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 442. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 54,726 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.26 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.56. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.993 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.00 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)