S.Korean stocks, won end lower on new round of U.S. tariff threat

* KOSPI index closed lower, foreigners buy

* Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the currency closed weaker on Monday amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports. South Korean bond yields rose.

** While Monday’s investor sentiment is similar to the time when the United States and China imposed tariffs on each other in June, the market is reacting a little less now, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** At 0632 GMT, the KOSPI ended down 15.24 points or 0.66 percent at 2,303.01, snapping its big percentage gain from Friday.

** South Korean broadcasting firms climbed ahead of live broadcast of major events of the inter-Korean summit to be held from Tuesday to Thursday in Pyongyang. YTN, which provides a 24-hour news channel, closed up 7.8 percent.

** The won was quoted at 1,126.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.89 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,116.6, reaching the biggest percentage loss since Aug. 10.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.03 per U.S. dollar, down 0.57 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.6 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.99 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.2 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 6 percent so far this year, and up by 2.12 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 339,317,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 236.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 169,490 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar rose 5.69 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.03 points to 108.74.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.965 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.96 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)