S.Korean stocks, won extend losses as China tariffs near

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and Korean won plunged in late trade on Wednesday as trade war fears intensified. The bond yields fell as well. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 23.95 points or 1.03 percent at 2,291.77.

** Investors think the U.S. may slap another tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, as President Donald Trump keeps silence over room for withdrawal, said Rhoo Yong-seok, an economist at KB Securities.

** Samsung Electronics ended 2.2 percent lower, while SK Hynix and Celltrion declined 1.48 percent and 1.96 percent, respectively. ** Amid a sea of red on the KOSPI, Hyundai Motor was the sole gainer, up 1.98 percent, after its August sales in the U.S. rose. ** The won was quoted at 1,121.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.59 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,114.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.14 per U.S. dollar, down 0.34 percent, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,104.2 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.46 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.51 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.2 percent so far this year, and is up by 2.05 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 352,026,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 339. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 85,270 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.14 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 108.93. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.907 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.91 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)