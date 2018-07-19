S.Korean stocks, won fall as Sino-U.S. trade concerns linger

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners buy

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Thursday over lingering concerns raised by trade tensions between the U.S. and China. South Korean bond yields rose. ** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was down 7.82 points or 0.34 percent at 2,282.29.

** South Korean steel firms declined after the European Union said it would limit steel imports into the bloc. While the sub-index for iron, steel & metals closed down 1.4 percent, shares of POSCO and Husteel Co Ltd tumbled 1.4 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.08 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,132.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.69 per U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,116.45 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.13 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.13 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.2 percent so far this year, and down by 6.44 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 458,752,000 shares and, of the total 892 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 182. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 53,721 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.22 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and low is 1,133.98 on July 13. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 108.15. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.097 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)