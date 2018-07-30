S.Korean stocks, won lower; cenbank meetings, US data eyed

* KOSPI index edge lower, foreigners buy

* Korean won falls against U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Monday ahead of key central bank meetings and U.S. inflation and payrolls data. The U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates while reaffirming its outlook for further gradual rises. South Korean bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.48 points or 0.06 percent at 2,293.51. South Korean sub-index for electric and electronics dipped 1 pct, leading the losses. Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics tumbled 0.9 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

** Conglomerate Hyundai Group companies and affiliates closed higher after North Korea accepted the company’s request to visit North Korea. Hyundai Rotem and Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd jumped as much as 7 pct and 4.4 pct, respectively, while Hyundai Corp climbed 4.4 pct.

** The won was quoted at 1,120.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,118.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.93 per U.S. dollar, down 0.47 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,103.2 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.49 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.74 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.0 percent so far this year, and down by 4.54 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 202,744,000 shares and, of the total 895 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 485. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 134,719 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.02 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 108.03. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.13 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.11 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)