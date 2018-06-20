S.Korean stocks, won recover after heavy losses

* KOSPI index gains, foreign investors buy

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won bounced back on Wednesday, snapping losses of the past few days despite continued anxiety over a U.S.-China trade war, while bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 23.80 points or 1.02 percent at 2,363.91. Electricity and electronics-related shares including SK Hynix and Samsung SDI rose 4.4 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Biotech drugmaker Samsung BioLogics gained more than 10 percent, as the financial watchdog’s third review into an accounting rules breach got under way on Wednesday. ** South Korea’s cryptocurrency exchange-related shares slipped after the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb said 35 billion won ($31.5 million) worth of virtual coins were stolen by hackers overnight. Bithumb’s stakeholders Vidente and Omnitel tumbled 11.4 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,105.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.36 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,109.1, snapping five sessions of declines. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,104.65 per U.S. dollar, up 0.56 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,087.95 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.92 percent, while U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks rose 1.24 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.2 percent so far this year, and has fallen 6.61 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 446,636,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 590. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 110,143 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 3.59 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 while the low is 1,116.45 on June 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 107.84. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.168 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.17 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)