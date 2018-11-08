S.Korean stocks, won rise as uncertainties over U.S. mid-term election ease

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won rose on Thursday as uncertainties over the U.S. mid-term election ironed out, while Sino-U.S. trade concerns shrugged off as China’s October exports beat analysts’ expectations. Korean yields rose as well.

** China’s October exports rose 15.6 percent from a year earlier, while imports expanded 21.4 percent, both handily beating analysts’ expectations, official data showed on Thursday.

** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI ended up 13.94 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,092.63.

** KOSPI rebounded as the U.S. mid-term election result appeared to be desirable, said Yoon Ji-sun, an analyst at BNK Securities. Some view that the Sino-U.S. trade damage is taking a slower-than-expected pace as China’s October exports rose, Yoon added.

** South Korea’s second-largest biopharma firm Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd closed down 3.9 percent on allegations of accounting violations.

** The won was quoted at 1,117.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.54 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,123.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.83 per U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,098.7 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.59 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.82 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 15.8 percent so far this year, and down by 9.95 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 322,591,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 718.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 487,798 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 4.73 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 percent at 108.66.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.96 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.97 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)