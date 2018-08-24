S.Korean stocks, won rise in line with China, Japan markets

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy

* Korean won gains against U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won strengthened on Friday, in line with gains in China and Japan. South Korean bond yields fell.

** U.S. and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday with no major breakthrough. At the same time, their trade war escalated with activation of another round of duelling tariffs on $16 billion worth of each country’s goods.

** Though the Sino-U.S. trade talks ended without any progress, the effort could have worked as a positive signal to the market considering it as an extension of efforts to resolve trade tensions, said Moon Dong-yeol, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 10.61 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,293.21. For the week, the benchmark index rose 2.1 percent, its biggest gain since the week ended March 9.

** Stocks related to K-pop boy band BTS climbed ahead of an album release on Friday. The band also kicks off a world tour starting with a two-day concert in South Korea on Saturday and Sunday.

** The won was quoted at 1,118.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.22 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,121.4. The won climbed 0.5 percent this week in its second straight weekly gain.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.64 per U.S. dollar, up 0.44 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,102.15 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.85 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 7.5 percent so far this year, and up by 0.09 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 340,999,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 481.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 77,820 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 4.9 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.68.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.969 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.96 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)