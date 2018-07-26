S.Korean stocks, won rise on optimism over US-EU trade negotiation

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the currency won rose on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers, easing immediate concerns about worsening global trade tensions. South Korean bond yields fell. ** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was up 16.03 points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,289.06. Gains were led by chipmaker SK Hynix, which closed 3.2 percent higher after the company said second-quarter operating profit surged 83 percent from a year earlier and beat market estimates. ** The won was quoted at 1,119.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.63 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,126.3, extending gains into a second session. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.26 per U.S. dollar, down 0.23 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,103.85 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.12 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and down by 7.93 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 295,319,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 638. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 123,899 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.96 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.22. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.073 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)