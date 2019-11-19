S.Korean stocks, won sag on report of China pessimism over trade deal

* KOSPI declines, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday on a media report that the United States and China remained poles apart in phasing out tariffs. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** Chinese officials were troubled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s reluctance to roll back tariffs, which China believed the United States had agreed to, CNBC reported, quoting a government source.

** In addition to the disagreement between the two countries, Hong Kong’s intensifying protests also triggered investors’ anxiety, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended down 7.45 points, or 0.34%, at 2,153.24.

** Shares of Naver closed down 4.5% on local media reports that anti-trust regulator viewed the company as having abused its monopoly status.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 12.6 billion won ($10.80 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,167.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27% lower than its previous close at 1,164.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,167.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,166.7 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.46%, after U.S. stocks closed up slightly. Japanese stocks fell 0.53%.

** The KOSPI has risen 5.50% so far this year, and gained 6.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 814.21 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 280.

** The won has lost 4.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.17, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.0 basis points to 1.488% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.5 basis points to 1.737%. ($1 = 1,167.1000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi)