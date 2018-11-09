S.Korean stocks, won slide as Fed remains bullish

* KOSPI index down 0.5 pct for week

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s stocks and the won slid on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve remained on track to keep gradually tightening borrowing costs. South Korean bond yields fell.

** “The labor market has continued to strengthen and ... economic activity has been rising at a strong rate,” the U.S. central bank said after keeping its interest rates steady on Thursday. The Fed has hiked rates three times this year and is widely expected to do so again in December.

** South Korean President Moon Jae-in has fired both his top economic policymakers and replaced them with people already in the government, his office said on Friday, a move widely seen as intended to reinforce his controversial policies, which economists have said were hurting growth.

** The KOSPI index closed 6.54 points, or 0.31 percent, lower at 2,086.09. For the week, the benchmark index fell 0.5 percent.

** After Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its much-anticipated foldable phone at a conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, shares of parts suppliers closed higher for a second session in a row. SKC Kolon PI Inc, KH Vatec Co Ltd and INNOX Advanced Materials Co Ltd rose 4.6 percent, 8.6 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively. Samsung Electronics climbed 0.3 percent, extending its gains into a third session.

** The won was quoted at 1,128.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.98 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,117.3. The currency fell 0.6 percent on a weekly basis.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.77 per U.S. dollar, down 0.63 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,108.85 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.38 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.05 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 15.2 percent so far this year, and down by 9.93 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 292,919,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 363.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 30,311 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 5.76 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.69.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.962 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.97 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)