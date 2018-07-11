S.Korean stocks, won slide as U.S. threatens more tariffs on China

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners buy

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won slid on Wednesday as the United States’ threat to impose 10 percent tariffs on a list of $200 billion worth of Chinese imports hurt investor sentiment. South Korean bond yields fell. ** The benchmark stock index snapped three consecutive sessions of gains. Although the United States threatened to impose tariffs on additional Chinese goods, there are possibilities that China will negotiate on corresponding measures, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 13.54 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,280.62. ** The sub-index for transportation equipment sector tumbled 1.5 percent. Ssangyong Motor rose as much as 25.3 percent to its highest since Feb. 21. This came after Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra said the company planned to invest about 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) in Ssangyong Motor over the next three-four years. ** The won was quoted at 1,120 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.36 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,116. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.82 per U.S. dollar, down 0.48 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,103.65 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.03 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks weakened 1.19 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.0 percent so far this year, and down by 6.77 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 412,423,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 322. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 31,034 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.92 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 points to 108.28. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.058 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.10 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)